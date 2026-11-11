In Philadelphia, United States, the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers 123:101. Jayson Tatum scored 21 points, while Paul George recorded 36 points against his former club. According to The Guardian, it was the first head-to-head meeting between Tatum and Jaylen Brown this season.

Brown's first game against Boston

Brown played against the Celtics for the first time after his summer move to the Seventy Sixers. He quickly got into foul trouble, scored 13 points and committed four turnovers. Before the opening tip, Tatum tried to greet his former teammate by touching his shoulder and chest, but Brown did not respond to the gesture.

Tatum and Brown played together in Boston for a long time and won an NBA championship with the team. After the game, neither player commented in detail on the pre-game incident. Tatum said he was focused on preparing for the game and winning, while Brown said he was focused on what was best for his team, while also praising Tatum's performance.

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Embiid incident and standings

Late in the second quarter, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid landed awkwardly after a missed attempt from under the basket and remained on the court for some time. He later continued playing, and the Celtics went into halftime with a 62:51 lead.

Despite the loss, the Seventy Sixers have a 9–3 record and are in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics, with a 9–2 record, are ahead of them.

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