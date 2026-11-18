Glastonbury Festival has announced Sam Fender, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as the headliners of its 2027 programme. Cher is also set to perform in the Sunday legends slot.

Main names on the programme

NME reported this on November 18, 2026. The publication notes that the names of the three headliners had long featured in rumours. Cher’s participation in the legends slot, meanwhile, came as a surprise.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other announced performers

The released part of the lineup also includes Massive Attack, Sombr, Little Simz, The xx, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective, Kraftwerk, Angine De Poitrine, Robyn, Chvrches, Primal Scream, FKA Twigs, Mike D and Jamie T.

The announcement concerns both the three main performers and artists announced for other parts of the programme. NME presents the list as the festival’s lineup at this point, rather than as the final programme.

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