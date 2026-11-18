In the United States, researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania reported that semaglutide in adults being treated for obesity was associated with greater improvement in a number of measures of eating behavior and body image than placebo. This was reported by News-Medical.

The results were published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders. The authors noted that as the use of GLP-1 class medications for obesity treatment increases, it is important to assess their impact on disordered eating and body image.

How the study was conducted

The randomized placebo-controlled trial involved 120 adults. One group was prescribed semaglutide at a dose of 2.4 mg, while the other received placebo. All participants also underwent a structured lifestyle modification program with nutrition counseling and physical activity recommendations.

After 60 weeks, participants receiving semaglutide lost an average of about 15% of their body weight. In the placebo group, the average weight reduction was approximately 3%.

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Changes in eating behavior

The semaglutide group showed greater reductions in measures of loss of control over eating, overall severity of eating disorder symptoms, and concerns about body weight and shape. Participants in this group also reported greater improvement in body image and less body dissatisfaction.

Among people who had episodes of binge eating or full or subclinical binge-eating disorder at the start of the study, participants in the semaglutide group more often achieved remission and abstained from such episodes. New eating disorder symptoms and clinically significant worsening of the relevant measures were infrequent in both groups.

The researchers emphasized that a small number of participants experienced disordered eating during the trial. They called for regular assessment of such manifestations throughout treatment, especially in patients with a history of eating disorders, and noted the need for larger studies.

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