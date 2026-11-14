In Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, seven-year-old Zayed Mustafa Al-Fahadi, who has cerebral palsy, walked onto the pitch with the referees and took the ceremonial first kick before a UAE Pro League match between Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahli. The boy names Cristiano Ronaldo as his football idol, The National reports.

A dream of football

Zayed told the publication that after kicking the ball, he felt like a professional footballer. A video of him walking onto the pitch was widely shared on social media. According to the boy, his classmates initially did not believe that it was he who took the first kick.

The ceremony was organized by the UAE Pro League and the Nahr Al Hayat foundation, affiliated with Emirates Red Crescent. Soher Abid, a representative of the foundation, said the idea arose during a meeting with Zayed after surgery, when he was asked what he would most like to do. The boy replied that he wanted to play football.

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Treatment and rehabilitation

The boy's father, Mustafa Al-Fahadi, said his son's condition was linked to a lack of oxygen during birth, which, according to him, affected the part of the brain responsible for movement. The family noticed difficulties when Zayed was two years old: he could not walk or stand, and an MRI revealed the problem.

Zayed underwent several surgical procedures to improve his mobility. According to the foundation, he had three operations on his leg, after which he underwent intensive physical rehabilitation and speech therapy. His father said that his son attends three physiotherapy sessions a week, while the Nahr Al Hayat foundation provided financial support to the family.

Zayed attends a mainstream school in Sharjah together with his older sister. His father explained that he chose a mainstream school because his son's difficulties are physical rather than intellectual. According to him, the invitation to the match became important psychological support for the boy.

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