The Czech Senate approved a resolution opposing the holding in the country of any sporting events and tournaments involving national teams or clubs from Russia and Belarus. Radio Prague International reports.

Position of the upper chamber

The upper chamber of the Czech parliament explained its decision by stating that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, continues its aggression against Ukraine. The resolution also noted that many Russian athletes are officers of the Russian armed forces, while national teams are used to promote the current regime.

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Protection for hockey teams

The Senate called on the Czech government and the National Sports Agency to provide Czech national hockey teams and clubs with legal, diplomatic and financial protection. This concerns cases in which international sports federations may impose sanctions on Czech teams for refusing to play Russian or Belarusian teams at tournaments abroad. This specifically concerns the protection of Czech representatives in international competitions.

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