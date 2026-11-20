The French Senate has given final approval to a law providing for a presumption of lawfulness of the actions of police officers who used weapons. The document was supported by 205 senators, while 110 voted against it, Cyprus Mail reports.

What the law provides for

The initiative stipulates that a police officer who shot and killed a person will benefit from a presumption of lawfulness of their actions until proven otherwise. The law has long been supported by representatives of far-right political forces.

Conservative Senator Lauriane Josende of the Republicans party said during the debate that the purpose of the document is to provide law enforcement officers with legal protection adapted to the specific conditions of their work. According to her, the law should also allow police officers to avoid being held in custody for questioning.

Opponents' objections

Left-wing parliamentary groups intend to appeal to France's Constitutional Council for a review of the law, seeking to stop it. Individual lawmakers, human rights organisations and trade unions also opposed the document. They believe the law could lead to more deaths and make it harder for the families of those killed to seek justice.

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The government supported the law. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez called it an important measure to protect police officers working in dangerous conditions.

The UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Morris Tidball-Binz, previously expressed concern that the law could increase impunity for law enforcement officers. In a letter to the French authorities, he said that the burden of finding evidence to rebut the initial presumption of lawfulness should not be placed on victims and their families, especially when key evidence is controlled by the authorities.

Activist Samia El-Khalfaoui, whose nephew Souheil was killed by a police officer in 2021, protested outside the Senate. She said that establishing the truth would become even more difficult.

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