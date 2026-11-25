The French Senate has rejected proposals for mandatory declarations of self-custodied crypto assets worth at least €100,000, as well as a new tax on gains from converting cryptocurrencies into certain stablecoins. This was reported by CoinDesk.

Wallet declarations

The rejected provision stipulated that taxpayers must declare crypto assets held in wallets outside intermediary platforms if their total value as of December 31 was at least €100,000. Crypto asset holders feared such data could be leaked, as the register could make it easier for criminals to identify potential victims.

According to local outlet Cryptoast, France recorded more than 70 cases of kidnapping or unlawful detention linked to cryptocurrencies during the first eight months of the year. The Gendarmerie said that data leaks revealing asset holders’ identities, addresses and wealth were one of the reasons for the high number of such cases. In February, France’s Ministry of Finance reported that an attacker had gained access to part of the national FICOBA bank account register; the leak affected names and home addresses associated with 1.2 million accounts.

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Government objections

Minister for Public Accounts David Amiel said that crypto wallet declarations would not help authorities track crypto assets used for money laundering or tax fraud. He also recalled that the EU’s DAC8 directive already requires crypto platforms to provide data to tax authorities.

Stablecoin tax

Senators also rejected an amendment by Senator Pascal Savoldelli that would have taxed, from January 1, 2027, gains from converting cryptocurrencies into stablecoins classified under EU rules as e-money tokens. Currently, exchanging one cryptocurrency for another is not taxed in France: tax arises when assets are sold for euros or used to pay for goods. Amiel objected to the amendment, emphasizing that such tokens are not legal tender. The Senate also did not support extending the exit tax to crypto assets.

These initiatives failed for the second time during the budget cycle: France’s National Assembly had previously approved the wallet rule on November 3 and the stablecoin tax on October 16. Both proposals were not adopted after lawmakers rejected the revenue section of the budget by 458 votes to zero.

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