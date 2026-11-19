On November 19, the Italian Senate approved a government decree on schools that sets a 30% cap on foreign students with insufficient proficiency in Italian in a single class. The document was backed by 86 senators, while 46 voted against it, ANSA English reports.

The document will be sent to the lower house

The decree, which the government says is aimed at strengthening integration in schools, must now be considered by the Chamber of Deputies. The package also provides for a ban on students wearing burqas in Italian schools, an obligation for parents to learn Italian, and support measures for students with disabilities.

The document contains provisions to combat cyberbullying and prevent children from leaving education prematurely.

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Dispute over electronic textbooks

Disagreements emerged within the ruling coalition over an amendment to reduce the cost of digital-format textbooks by 50%. The centre-right party Forza Italia voted against it, but the proposal nevertheless passed thanks to the support of the centrist Azione group.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the decree contains “common-sense measures that do not divide, but promote genuine integration.” Cecilia D’Elia, a representative of the opposition Democratic Party, in contrast said that the document “builds walls,” adding: “In the classroom, no child is a foreigner.”

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