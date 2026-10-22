Mexico’s Senate on Tuesday approved a bill on the digital economy and digital and electronic payments. The document received 73 votes in favor and 34 against. The bill, backed by the ruling Morena party, paves the way for ending the acceptance of cash, including at gas stations and highway toll booths, Mexico News Daily reports.

The Chamber of Deputies approved the document earlier this month. The law will take effect after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation and promulgation by the federal government. President Claudia Sheinbaum submitted the bill to Congress and is expected to sign it soon.

Powers for the Finance Ministry

The law gives Mexico’s Finance Ministry the authority to determine strategic sectors and activities in which digital and electronic payment methods will be the only permitted ones. The ministry must publish the initial list of such areas within 15 days after the law appears in the official publication.

The law itself does not directly ban cash payments for all businesses. In sectors designated by the ministry, payments in cash or by check will be possible if digital payment systems are temporarily unavailable.

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The document’s goal is to expand digital payments when receiving public services and purchasing goods and services. Municipal, state and federal authorities must accept digital and electronic payments after the law is implemented. The methods envisaged include QR codes, devices using near-field communication technology, payment cards, direct deposits and money transfers.

Opposition criticism

The chair of the Senate Economic Committee, Morena Senator Emmanuel Reyes, said the new rules could help small and medium-sized businesses expand payment options, speed up transactions and create verifiable records of income. In his view, this could also make it easier for banks to assess businesses for lending.

Citizens’ Movement Senator Francisco Daniel Barreda criticized the possibility of making electronic payments the only method of payment in certain sectors, calling it digital exclusion. National Action Party Senator José Máximo García said payment terminal fees and the need for internet access could become an additional burden for small businesses. Senator Claudia Anaya also questioned the law’s viability, citing the prevalence of informal employment and the lack of bank accounts among a significant number of adults.

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