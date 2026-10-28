The Nigerian Senate has recommended that the federal government rename an educational institution after Reuben Fasoranti, the late national leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation. The decision was made on 28 October during a plenary session of the upper house of parliament.

Senate recommendation

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the resolution was adopted following a motion by Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, who represents Ondo Central and chairs the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Senators proposed commemorating Fasoranti and recognising his contribution to the development of education in south-western Nigeria. According to Adegbonmire, Fasoranti’s work in education significantly influenced his approach to public administration, particularly his attention to people’s welfare and humanitarian work.

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Condolences to the family

Reuben Fasoranti died last Tuesday at the age of 100. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other governors from the country’s south-west expressed condolences over his death.

Adegbonmire also stated that Fasoranti was a devoted follower of nationalist and politician Obafemi Awolowo, opposed military rule and supported the restoration of democratic governance. According to the senator, the Afenifere leader encouraged cooperation with other socio-political organisations, including Arewa and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Senator Jide Ipinsagba of Ondo North supported the initiative, calling Fasoranti a figure who made a significant contribution to the development of education and promoted peace among the Yoruba people and in the country. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who chaired the session, approved the proposals in the resolution and instructed senators to honour Fasoranti’s memory with a minute of silence. The supported proposals included establishing a delegation to express condolences to the late leader’s family and the people of Ondo State.

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