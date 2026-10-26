Pakistan’s Senate in Islamabad rejected a proposal to introduce a bill that would have imposed restrictions on issuing diplomatic passports to ministers of state, advisers, special assistants to the prime minister and senior civil servants. The initiative to amend the Passports Act of 1974 was submitted by PTI Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman, as well as Senators Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Saifullah Abro, Dawn reports.

What the bill provided for

The document proposed adding a new Article 12A to the law. It would have prohibited the issuance, reissuance or renewal of diplomatic passports to ministers of state, advisers and special assistants to the prime minister, federal secretaries, except for the foreign secretary, and directors general — solely on the basis of the position they hold.

Under the draft, officials who already held such passports would have had to surrender them to the authorized body within 30 days after the law entered into force. At the same time, the initiative would not have restricted their right to an ordinary or official passport if provided for by other rules. It also would not have revoked the right to a diplomatic passport that could arise through another position, appointment or diplomatic assignment.

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Senators’ positions

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry spoke against the bill, saying that its authors were proposing to change the powers of the cabinet. Faisal Saleem Rehman responded that diplomatic passports should be held only by ministers and should not be distributed without restrictions.

Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro objected that a minister of state is also a representative of parliament. The explanatory note to the bill stated that the Passport Rules 2021 provide for the issuance of diplomatic passports to various categories of officials, including ministers of state.

The authors of the initiative believed that a diplomatic passport should be issued according to the nature and needs of diplomatic or state functions, rather than automatically as a privilege linked to status or position. In their view, the changes would more clearly separate diplomatic functions from political status and make the system for issuing such passports more transparent.

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