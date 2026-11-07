Paraguay’s Senate has removed President Santiago Peña from office over a banking crisis that emerged after the collapse of digital bank Ueno. By an overwhelming majority, senators found the president guilty of improper performance of his official duties, Deutsche Welle reports.

Vice President Pedro Alliana will assume the office of head of state and serve until the end of the presidential term in August 2028. Peña submitted his resignation on the eve of the vote. However, senators decided not to accept it and instead conduct impeachment proceedings, as a result of which he lost the lifetime Senate seat and immunity provided to former presidents.

Following the Senate’s decision, prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the removed president and former central bank chief Carlos Carvallo as part of a criminal investigation.

Allegations concerning Ueno

The impeachment was preceded by accusations against Peña over his ties to Ueno, one of the country’s largest banks. Opposition lawmakers and representatives of the ruling party who turned against the president accused him of a conflict of interest, improper use of pension funds, and concealing violations related to the bank.

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Peña sold his shares in Ueno Holding in April 2025. Lawmakers also cited two loans he received from Ueno as one element of suspicions of improper financial gain. The impeachment motion also referred to possible presidential interference in the activities of the IPS Social Security Institute and alleged favorable treatment of Ueno.

Frozen accounts and public funds

Ueno bank served about 2.94 million customers, approximately 60% of Paraguay’s adult population. Its app, card payments, and transfers stopped working, while its branches closed. Customers were unable to access their savings, including funds through which pension payments were made.

Paraguay’s central bank ordered the start of a resolution or closure procedure for Ueno after the institution’s solvency ratio fell below half of the established minimum. As of October, the bank reported about $800 million in public deposits. The IPS Institute held $355 million at Ueno, around 9% of its investments.

Law enforcement officers detained eight Ueno top managers, including founder Miguel Vázquez and bank president Juan Manuel Gustale. Another 27 bank employees and people connected to it were charged, including with breach of trust and attempted fraud.

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