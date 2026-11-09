According to The Rio Times, the Puerto Rico Senate summoned representatives of consulting firm Deloitte and Ethree Solutions (E3) to a public hearing on the government financial system Íntegra PR. The hearing was scheduled to take place on November 9, 2026, in San Juan at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Senate Vice President Carmelo Ríos Santiago said that Deloitte was the main company involved in implementing and deploying the ERP system. According to him, the system handles government accounts and payments, while payments to thousands of central government suppliers have been delayed for months.

Questions for the companies

Senators planned to clarify Deloitte’s role in the development, selection and implementation of the platform, as well as determine who participated in decisions on its selection and creation. Ríos Santiago said he wanted to obtain detailed information and evidence regarding the company’s involvement in work on the system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Íntegra PR platform is intended to centralize financial record-keeping and accounting operations for more than 60 government agencies. Officials from the Puerto Rico Department of Education said at a November 5 hearing that the ERP system had delayed the processing of service invoices, including those under federally funded programs.

System audit

In October 2026, the Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico, the island’s independent auditor, reported as part of an audit on improper expense reimbursements paid to Deloitte Financial Advisory Service, a Deloitte division. The review covered the work of the Puerto Rico Treasury Department on the ERP system from July 2018 through March 2025.

The source does not describe E3’s exact role in the project. As of the time of publication, no responses from Deloitte or E3 regarding the Senate summons had been received.

Read us on