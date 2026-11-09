In the United States, the Senate is holding a procedural vote on the bipartisan Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (Baaja), which provides for streamlining permits for major infrastructure projects — from gas pipelines to power lines connecting renewable energy. President Donald Trump called on all senators to vote for the 417-page document, which is sponsored in the Senate by two Republicans and two Democrats, The Guardian reports.

Democratic senators Martin Heinrich and Sheldon Whitehouse said they have enough votes to pass the document. Heinrich said last-minute changes concerning consultations with tribes had been made to the bill, and also expressed confidence that the new rules would benefit renewable energy more than fossil fuels.

Objections from environmental and Indigenous communities

Earthjustice, the Sierra Club and the American Civil Liberties Union opposed Baaja. The organizations believe that the document would significantly weaken environmental legislation, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and could accelerate the construction of gas pipelines and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers.

Representatives of Indigenous peoples also called on senators to reject the bill. According to them, it weakens the federal government's legal obligation to consult tribes on projects that may affect them. Activists protested outside the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, expressing concern that the new rules would make it easier to build data centers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Supporters' arguments

Supporters of the document emphasize that major projects take too long to implement in the United States. Baaja is intended to simplify federal rules for interstate power lines, shorten procedures under the Endangered Species Act and narrow the scope of NEPA. The bill also changes rules for judicial enforcement of NEPA requirements.

Some clean-energy supporters back the reform because a lack of grid infrastructure is holding back the connection of wind and solar power plants and energy storage systems. At the end of 2025, generation and storage projects with a total capacity of 2,060 GW were waiting in the queue for connection to the power grid.

At the same time, assessments of Baaja's impact on emissions differ. An analysis by Rhodium Group projects a reduction in domestic emissions if the law is adopted, while a model by Purdue University professor Kevin Kircher showed their possible increase. Kircher stressed that the models have not yet undergone peer review following the introduction of the bill on September 30.

Read us on