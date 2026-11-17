The US Senate voted 70 to 27 to end debate on a substitute amendment to a bipartisan permitting reform package. This procedural decision brings a final vote on the bill closer before Congress recesses for Thanksgiving, The Hill reports.

What the bill provides for

The document is called the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act. It is intended to speed up the construction of energy, mining and infrastructure facilities, and also provides for limits on environmental challenges under laws on clean water, species protection, national environmental policy and historic preservation.

The initiative provides for a substantial increase in power transmission line capacity. Under current rules, the construction of new lines can take 10 years or more, while the bill could reduce this period to five to six years. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is expected to be tasked with setting deadlines for grid upgrades and the deployment of advanced technologies if their benefits outweigh the costs.

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Support and objections

The substitute amendment introduced by Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito strengthens provisions on data center energy consumption and the protection of tribal sovereignty. It also expands the list of bodies that may serve as the lead agency for a project to include state and tribal authorities.

Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich said the bill should ensure that data centers pay for the electricity they consume and for the grid upgrades they make necessary. At the same time, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto demanded the removal of a provision concerning the historic preservation law and said that without changes she could oppose bringing the document to a final vote.

Environmental organizations Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council and Southern Environmental Law Center opposed the bill. Senator Jeff Merkley said the initiative speeds up the extraction and burning of fossil fuels and facilitates the construction of data centers that receive electricity directly from gas-fired power plants. The document must still be approved by the US House of Representatives, while President Donald Trump said he fully supports the bill.

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