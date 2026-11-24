A US Senate committee is examining whether Vice President J.D. Vance may have influenced the granting of rights to trading company Vitol to sell Venezuelan oil. The Japan Times reports, citing a letter from Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire addressed to Vance.

In the letter, Hassan expressed serious concern that Vance may have used his position to help a major political donor obtain lucrative business opportunities related to Venezuelan oil. In January, after the new Congress begins its work, she is to lead the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The senator is asking Vance’s office to provide documents by December 14, including correspondence between Vance or his staff and Vitol trader John Addison or the company itself.

Alleged meeting in Montana

The investigation follows reports of an alleged meeting between Vance and Addison in December 2025 at the exclusive Yellowstone Club in Montana. According to a person familiar with the matter, they allegedly discussed Venezuela and how quickly its oil could be sold if the United States hypothetically gained control of the country’s oil reserves.

According to this information, Addison told Vance that Vitol was well prepared for such work. Vance and Addison denied that such a meeting took place. Hassan noted in the letter that flight data indicate that Addison’s private plane and Vance’s government aircraft were at the same Montana airport on the day of the alleged meeting.

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Vance spokesperson Luke Schroeder said that the alleged meeting at the airport did not take place. At the same time, the original report about the alleged meeting did not state that it had occurred specifically at the airport.

Licenses and contributions

Addison confirmed that on January 5, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright called him in Houston and asked whether Vitol wanted to sell Venezuelan oil to international buyers. The US Department of Energy confirmed that Wright spoke with Addison about Venezuela.

Within several days, Vitol and its competitor Trafigura received special licenses to sell Venezuelan oil. According to estimates by independent experts, the companies earned hundreds of millions of dollars from its sale.

According to the US Federal Election Commission, Addison donated $300,000 in 2022 to the Protect Ohio Values political committee, which supported Vance’s successful Senate campaign. In 2024, Addison and his wife Shannon contributed $7 million to political committees that supported Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

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