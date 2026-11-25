The US Senate Appropriations Committee, in a draft defense spending bill, proposed significantly reducing funding for the development of ARRW Increment 2, a new version of the American AGM-183A air-launched hypersonic missile. The US Air Force requested $296.269 million for the program in the fiscal year 2027 budget, but the document provides for reducing this amount by $222.188 million.

As The War Zone reports, senators consider the requested spending premature. The accompanying documents to the bill provide no additional explanations for the reduction.

Missile for moving targets

ARRW Increment 2 is to receive a new seeker that will make it possible to strike moving objects, including enemy ships. US Air Force budget documents stated that the funds were planned for technology work, integration of planned improvements, design, equipment upgrades, and testing.

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Under the initial plan, the Air Force was to award the first contract for work under the ARRW Increment 2 program in January 2027. It is currently unknown how the proposed funding reduction will affect these plans.

Cut for ballistic missile

The committee also proposes cutting funding for another Air Force initiative, a new air-launched ballistic missile. The military requested $49.5 million for this program, while the draft budget provides for a reduction of $37.129 million. The Air Force planned to create a new program office, begin design work, and develop testing tools.

At the same time, the baseline AGM-183A version has already entered production: in October, Lockheed Martin received a $694 million contract. The missile is planned to be integrated onto B-52 and B-1 bombers. ARRW uses a rocket booster that accelerates a hypersonic glide vehicle to the required speed and altitude, after which it travels toward the target in the atmosphere at a speed exceeding Mach 5.

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