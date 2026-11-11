US Senate advances energy bill in 62-21 vote — The Hill

The US Senate on Tuesday evening advanced a major infrastructure and energy bill in a procedural vote of 62 to 21. The measure moved closer to completing consideration in the upper chamber of Congress, The Hill reports.

Consideration of amendments

A day earlier, the bill had already passed another procedural vote, by 73 votes to 25. Following the new decision, the Senate is expected to move to the process of considering amendments to the measure.

The initiative is intended to accelerate the implementation of energy and other projects while limiting opportunities for environmental challenges. The vote showed that the bill has so far retained the necessary support, although both its supporters and opponents insist on changes.

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Disputes over provisions

Several Democrats called for adjustments to the document's provisions concerning the National Historic Preservation Act. This followed complaints from a number of tribes, which said the bill does not provide them with sufficient participation in decision-making.

The legislative initiative is a compromise between Democrats seeking to more actively develop renewable energy and Republicans supporting expanded use of fossil fuels and weaker environmental regulation for the sake of economic growth. The White House also supports the measure, although President Trump said on Monday that he would not approve any wind projects, and negotiations on the bill are still ongoing.

The initiative's further fate remains uncertain: progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives have pledged to oppose it. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie also said he intends to change provisions on power grid development that may be important for securing Democrats' support for the bill.

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