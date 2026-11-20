The US Senate approved a bipartisan bill by 62 votes to 33 aimed at speeding up approvals for major energy projects. The initiative concerns, in particular, new power plants, power grid upgrades and data centers, OilPrice reports.

Support in the Senate

The bill was supported by a majority of Republican senators, as well as 14 Democratic senators and one independent senator. The document will now be sent to the US House of Representatives for consideration.

The bill had broad support in the Senate even before the midterm elections, but the vote on it was scheduled for the period after them. It provides for faster permitting for oil, gas and coal projects, as well as renewable energy facilities, including wind and solar power plants.

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Environmental concerns

After the vote, the bill's co-author, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, said that the adoption of the reform was an important step in responding to Americans' concerns about affordability.

At the same time, some Democratic senators who opposed the document fear a weakening of environmental regulation and provisions on achieving net-zero emissions embedded in previous legislation. According to Reuters, these concerns were voiced by Democrats who did not support the initiative.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley also said that the bill could potentially speed up wind and solar projects, but expressed doubt that President Donald Trump's administration would not block them in favor of fossil fuel projects.

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