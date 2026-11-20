On November 19, the US Senate approved the bipartisan DEATH Bets Act, which would prohibit federally registered exchanges from offering contracts on wars, terrorist acts, killings, and the deaths of specific individuals. The document was sent to the House of Representatives for consideration, CoinDesk reports.

What the bill provides for

The initiative was introduced in March by Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, with Republican Senator John Curtis as its co-sponsor. The bill proposes amendments to the Commodity Exchange Act and would explicitly prohibit federally registered platforms from listing and settling contracts related to, among other things, US military operations.

As the outlet notes, such contracts can already be blocked by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission under existing federal rules. The new bill does not establish separate criminal penalties or fines, instead providing for the application of existing commodities legislation and regulatory oversight.

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Concerns over insider trading

The initiative emerged amid discussions about the possibility of profiting on prediction markets through access to nonpublic information. In February, six wallets on the Polymarket platform earned approximately $1.2 million from bets on the timing of US strikes on Iran, according to analytics firm Bubblemaps. These transactions raised suspicions of insider trading, but the identities of the traders were not established.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission previously warned that using insider information in trading event contracts may violate federal law. The Kalshi platform has already fined two traders for transactions based on confidential information and banned them from trading for two years, while federal prosecutors opened a case against a US servicemember over the alleged use of classified information about an operation in Venezuela.

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