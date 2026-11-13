The U.S. Senate Banking Committee has summoned former Nvidia chief Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to a hearing. The committee’s chairman, Republican Senator Tim Scott, said recent reports raise serious concerns about U.S. national security and the protection of sensitive American technologies. Der Spiegel reports.

Scott also allowed for the possibility of legally compelling compliance with the summons. The U.S. House of Representatives is simultaneously seeking Huang’s testimony by November 26.

Claims against the commerce secretary

According to the publication, senior administration officials at the White House are discussing whether to push Lutnick to resign. He is accused of failing to add dozens of Chinese companies to an important trade blacklist and of insufficiently closely monitoring Nvidia’s exports to China.

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At the same time, a White House representative previously said that U.S. President Donald Trump retains confidence in Lutnick. Several U.S. lawmakers urged the administration to take a tougher stance on exports to China after the first details of the case involving Huang emerged.

Huang’s resignation and export restrictions

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief after reports of his romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is not related to him. U.S. authorities suspect her of spying for the Chinese government, while Beijing rejects these accusations. According to the publication, Alice Huang held an executive position at Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner that, in the U.S. government’s view, helped China obtain AI chips.

Bipartisan support is also forming in Congress for tougher restrictions on supplies of advanced AI chips to China. House Speaker Mike Johnson backed limiting China’s access to such technologies, while Republicans seek to tie new export rules to the annual defense budget. Trump also named former Apple chief Tim Cook as a possible successor to Huang.

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