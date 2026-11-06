In the United States, the Cornell University Faculty Senate voted to express no confidence in the institution’s administration and its president, Michael Kotlikoff. The decision is symbolic and does not grant the authority to remove the president or other administrators from their positions, The Hill reports.

Voting results

Fifty-five percent of Faculty Senate members voted for the no-confidence motion, 37% voted against it, and another 7% abstained. The vote was another response to how the university handled allegations made by a woman referred to in materials as Jane Doe.

According to her statement, in 2024, at a Chi Phi student fraternity chapter, she was forced to use drugs and alcohol, after which she was sexually assaulted by seven other students. These claims are allegations by the victim, not facts established by a court.

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Response from university leadership and state authorities

Following the vote, the university’s board of trustees stated its full support for Kotlikoff and his administration. Board chair Anne Smalling said that the vote reflected deep anger on campus and that there is no place for sexual violence at Cornell University.

The university commissioned an independent review of how it responded to Jane Doe’s allegations and also reached an agreement with New York State under which reports of sexual violence will be handled by state police. According to the outlet, the district attorney declined to bring charges, while two of the seven students accused by Jane Doe were expelled from the university.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul instructed state Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the circumstances of the case. The Hill also reports that several members of the group of seven accused students are seeking her recusal from the investigation, citing a post by James supporting Jane Doe that was published before her appointment.

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