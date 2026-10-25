In Brazil, a BTG Pactual/Nexus poll released on October 24 — one day before the second round of the presidential election — recorded a nominal lead for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro over President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to The Rio Times, Bolsonaro has 50.5% of valid votes, while Lula has 49.5%.

Gap within the margin of error

The difference between the candidates is one percentage point, while the stated margin of error for the survey is 2.2 percentage points in either direction at a 95% confidence level. Therefore, the results indicate a technical tie and do not make it possible to determine who is actually ahead of the opponent.

In the poll’s raw figures, before recalculation into valid votes, Flávio Bolsonaro was supported by 47% of respondents, while Lula received 46%. Another 5.2% of participants said they would cast a blank or invalid ballot, and 1.8% were undecided. In Brazil, the official election result is calculated based on valid votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots.

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Poll data

The Nexus institute conducted a telephone survey of 2,000 voters aged 16 and older across all 27 federal units of the country on October 23 and 24. The study was commissioned by investment bank BTG Pactual and registered with Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court under number BR-08234/2026.

In the previous poll by the same company, released on October 19, Bolsonaro had 50.3% of valid votes compared with Lula’s 49.7%. Thus, the change was 0.2 percentage points in Bolsonaro’s favor, significantly less than the margin of error.

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