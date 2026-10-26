Senator Bolsonaro says he was banned from leaving Brazil — NDTV World

In Brazil, right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro said that a Supreme Court judge had banned him from leaving the country and ordered him to surrender his passports. The politician made this claim public on Monday.

Judge’s order

As NDTV World reports, Bolsonaro said he was served with an order to hand over his passports. According to the senator, the same order banned him from leaving Brazil.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

“I was served with an order to surrender my passports, and I am also prohibited from leaving the country,” Bolsonaro said. He called it “a clear attempt to intimidate me.” The assessment of possible intimidation is the politician’s own position.

After the presidential election

The senator’s statement came the day after the presidential election, in which Bolsonaro lost. According to the outlet, after the defeat he refused to acknowledge it. The report links the statement about travel restrictions to events after the election.

Read us on