Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, who moved to Miami after losing Brazil’s presidential election, said he seeks to legally obtain permanent residence in the United States. In an interview with The Epoch Times, he said he would continue his political activities in Brazil from abroad.

Political activities from the US

As Anadolu Agency reports, Bolsonaro said he can defend his country from the United States, stay in touch with political supporters, and make decisions together with them. He thanked Americans and President Donald Trump for welcoming him and his family.

According to the senator, the Trump administration has a busy agenda following the Republicans’ defeat in the US midterm elections. Therefore, he plans to wait for a more suitable time to meet with administration representatives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of an investigation

The agency reported that Bolsonaro left Brazil after losing the second round of the election. According to the source, he was given a deadline to surrender his passport, but secretly flew out of the country before it expired. Brazilian President Lula da Silva called the senator’s departure shameful despite the travel ban.

According to Brazilian media, the Supreme Federal Court is investigating the alleged illegal financing of the biographical film Dark Horse about Bolsonaro’s father. The newspapers O Estado de S. Paulo and O Globo also reported that he is a suspect in a separate money laundering investigation allegedly linked to his friend and lawyer, Willer Tomaz.

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