Republican Senator from Louisiana John Kennedy positively assessed the recent meeting of President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin, the head of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. At the same time, he said that the United States should use such talks to demonstrate its resolve, The Hill reports.

Senator's statement

Speaking on NBC News' Meet the Press, Kennedy said he considers a meeting of the leaders of the world's three most powerful states a positive step if the United States uses it to demonstrate its position. According to him, negotiations should not be approached with one's eyes closed.

The senator also called Putin and Xi “predators” and said that friendly words alone are not enough.

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Declaration following the summit

Last week, Trump, Xi and Putin issued a four-point declaration on peace after a summit in China. According to all three countries, they discussed UN reform, oil production and supplies, the International Criminal Court, and nuclear conflict.

The declaration states that China, the United States and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, intend to promote reform of the United Nations so that it can respond more effectively to global challenges. The parties also declared their intention to increase the production and supply of petroleum products, supported a position against the abuse of the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies, and reaffirmed their desire to prevent nuclear war.

Separately, the document refers to dialogue among the three countries on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

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