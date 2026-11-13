In the United States, Republican Senator from Louisiana John Kennedy said that the Republican Party’s sweeping defeat in the midterm elections cannot be explained solely by the war in Iran. He criticized Vice President J.D. Vance’s assessment after Vance wrote on social media platform X following the vote that the war was the reason for the defeat.

As The Hill reports, Kennedy said in an interview with CNN that the reasons for the party’s failure run much deeper. He acknowledged that the war in Iran may have affected the outcome but disagreed that it was the main reason for Republican losses in state elections.

Economic difficulties

In the senator’s view, Democrats were much better at acknowledging the economic difficulties faced by Americans. Kennedy noted that inflation began under President Joe Biden, but voters associate the current state of the economy with President Donald Trump. According to him, Trump must respond to economic problems because people are suffering from them.

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The economy and the war in Iran were weak issues for Trump in polls on approval of his performance. According to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted after the elections, 67% of Americans disapproved of the president’s handling of the economy, while 61% of respondents disapproved of his foreign policy.

Election results

The war, which began in late February, was accompanied by a sharp rise in gasoline and diesel fuel prices, which remained high for most of the year. Trump had said that the conflict would end within a few weeks, but there was no resolution at the time of publication.

Following the midterm elections, Democrats won more than 40 seats in the House of Representatives and at least eight seats in the Senate; the result of one race was still pending. Kennedy also said that Vance’s post-election analysis did not benefit the vice president.

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