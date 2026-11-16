In the United States, Senate Health Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy said he has unresolved questions about the nomination of Dr. Heidi Overton, whom President Donald Trump nominated to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The committee vote on her nomination is scheduled for November 18.

In an interview with CBS News, Cassidy could not say whether Overton would receive the committee’s support. According to him, he spoke during the week with both the nominee herself and other people, but is still not ready to name the outcome of the vote. The Hill reports.

The committee chairman’s position

Earlier, Cassidy said that Overton’s role in changing the Trump administration’s vaccine policy was “almost disqualifying” for him. The senator noted that he had discussed her nomination with several Republican colleagues and advisers.

Cassidy also acknowledged that he is concerned about the possibility of leaving the Senate in January without a confirmed FDA leader. At the same time, he said that a permanent head of the agency, even if not an ideal candidate, may have more opportunities to work independently than a series of acting administrators.

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Vote balance and Overton’s position

Republicans hold an advantage of only one vote on the committee. If all Democrats vote against her, it would be enough for one Republican Party member not to support her for the nomination to fail.

At her September confirmation hearing, Overton said that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is safe and effective, and spoke against Trump’s claims about its possible danger. Overton serves as a senior White House adviser on domestic policy and previously was the chief policy adviser at a conservative think tank. If confirmed, she will inherit the FDA’s review of the safety of mifepristone, a drug used for medication abortion.

Trump nominated Overton about three months after the resignation of the previous FDA commissioner, Marty Makary, the president’s first Senate-confirmed nominee for the position.

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