In the United States, the chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Senator Tom Cotton, called on US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to impose restrictions on CXMT, a Chinese memory chip manufacturer, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The senator’s proposal

In a letter that Cotton disclosed on Thursday, he asked that the company be barred from the US market. The senator also called for CXMT to be denied access to US technology.

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Cotton’s arguments

In the letter, Cotton said that CXMT poses an increasing risk to the economic prosperity of the United States and its military advantage.

According to the senator, the United States must take steps to prevent the company from strengthening its position in the global market. The restrictions he proposed concern both CXMT’s access to the US market and its access to US technology.

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