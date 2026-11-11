In the United States, Republican Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul said he intends to become the leading representative of the Republican Party on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Paul currently chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, but if he moves to the профиль committee, he plans to relinquish that post, The Hill reports.

Changes in the committee

Paul, an ophthalmologist by profession, is the highest-ranking Republican on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. According to the outlet, the change in his role comes after significant Republican Party losses in the midterm elections, which will affect the committee's composition.

The current committee chair, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, lost the primary earlier this year. Other committee members — Senator Susan Collins and Senator Roger Marshall — also lost their elections.

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Paul's position

Paul said that the issues overseen by the committee concern nearly every American family, from the cost of health care and the work of schools to labor and retirement savings. He also promised to resist what he described as attempts by the federal government to influence Americans' decisions regarding doctors, their children's education, and wages.

As The Hill expects, Paul will oppose the future committee chair, independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who supports expanding government-provided health care, including a move toward Medicare for All. The outlet also notes that Paul may use the minority representative position to draw attention to medical views that part of the scientific community considers marginal.

As chair of the Homeland Security Committee, Paul investigated the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused former US COVID-19 adviser Anthony Fauci of funding dangerous experiments in China and concealing evidence; the article presents these claims as Paul's own position.

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