Republican Senator Dan Sullivan conceded defeat to Democrat Mary Peltola in the US Senate election in Alaska after the results were certified by the state’s election division. As The Hill reports, Peltola defeated the incumbent senator by a margin of slightly more than four percentage points after all votes were counted. These figures were provided by Decision Desk HQ.

Sullivan accepts the result

Sullivan had previously said that he would wait for the official certification of the voting results by Alaska’s Division of Elections. The certification took place on Monday, several days after major television networks and Decision Desk HQ called Peltola the winner of the race.

In a statement, Sullivan said that serving Alaska in the US Senate for 12 years had been the honor of a lifetime. He also said that, out of respect for the state’s residents and the democratic process, he accepts the results certified by the election division.

The senator did not specify whether he had spoken with Peltola after the election. His campaign also did not immediately respond to questions about whether he planned to meet with his successor during the transition period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Allegations during the campaign

The race was accompanied by intense political confrontation, allegations concerning election integrity and lawsuits. The New York Times reported claims that Peltola’s campaign brought Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., whose name resembles that of the incumbent senator, into the race in order to confuse voters. According to those reports, national Democrats may also have been involved.

Peltola’s campaign and national Democrats denied these claims. Republicans late in the campaign accused Democrats of fraud and election violations. The Justice Department of President Donald Trump’s administration filed a lawsuit to block certification of the results in the event of Sullivan’s defeat, but a judge dismissed it on the eve of Election Day. The Trump administration later dropped the lawsuit.

The share of votes won by the other candidate named Sullivan was smaller than Peltola’s margin over the incumbent senator and was therefore insufficient to affect the outcome. Peltola will return to Congress after her defeat in the 2024 election for Alaska’s seat in the House of Representatives.

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