Republican Senator from North Carolina Thom Tillis blocked a vote on the appointment of Michael LoSapio to a senior position at the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The reason was statements made by the nominee during Senate hearings about the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, The Guardian reports.

Response at the hearing

During the confirmation hearing, Democratic Senator from Connecticut Richard Blumenthal asked LoSapio whether there had been an attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The nominee initially replied that he did not know, and later said that he did not consider it an attack.

LoSapio is the chief information security officer at the technology company Palantir. President Donald Trump nominated him to serve as director of CISA.

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Blocking the nomination

Tillis confirmed to HuffPost that he had placed a procedural hold on LoSapio’s nomination. According to The Guardian, this will prevent his nomination from being included in a package of nominees that the Senate plans to vote on next month.

The senator also told The Hill that the question of Trump supporters’ attack on the Capitol in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election is not open for debate.

CISA plays a role in protecting US election infrastructure from cyberattacks. After the 2020 election, the agency, together with other federal bodies, said it had no evidence that votes had been deleted, lost, or altered, or that voting systems had been compromised.

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