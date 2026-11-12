Four US senators affiliated with the Democratic Party said they will not support a year-end funding deal unless it limits President Donald Trump’s ability to continue the war against Iran. They are Michael Bennet, Bernie Sanders, Chris Van Hollen and Tammy Duckworth, Anadolu Agency reports.

Funding requirements

The senators insist that the funding package must include a provision barring the administration from using funds appropriated by Congress to continue the war. They said Congress should not agree to a short-term deal that would provide additional billions of dollars for this conflict.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers called the war illegal and catastrophic. They also claim that it has caused increases in the prices of gasoline, food and fertilizer. The senators said that more than 20 US service members have been killed, hundreds of people have been wounded, and civilians in the region have been harmed.

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Deadline and Trump’s statement

The deadline for approving government funding is approaching on December 11. The senators referred to the experience of the wars in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, saying that such conflicts can last for decades, harm the economy, drain military resources and weaken US security.

Separately, Trump called on Senate leadership in Truth Social to immediately advance a $350 billion budget reconciliation bill for the military. He said that he rebuilt the US armed forces during his first presidential term and is doing so again, “on an even bigger and better scale.”

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