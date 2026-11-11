In the United States, Democratic Senators Angela Alsobrooks and Wyden have launched a review of gifts that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received from security consultant Gavin de Becker. As The Hill reports, the official listed gifts worth more than $250,000 in total from a former donor to his presidential campaign in his annual financial disclosure.

Which gifts were declared

In the disclosure, Kennedy listed stays at de Becker's house in Washington valued at $126,000, flights to Fiji worth $97,000, as well as flights to Greece worth $45,000. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on these gifts in September.

De Becker previously provided security services to Kennedy and was a major donor to his 2024 presidential campaign. In a comment to The Wall Street Journal in September, he called Kennedy his “closest friend in the world for many years.”

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Senators' position

In a letter to Kennedy, Alsobrooks and Wyden requested additional information about the gifts. They noted that federal ethics rules prohibit officials from accepting gifts from prohibited sources — people whose activities are regulated by the official's agency or whose interests may substantially depend on the official's decisions.

The senators also noted that de Becker is one of the leading supporters of anti-vaccine initiatives and ketamine therapy, and said that he has an interest in Kennedy's decisions as secretary. In a separate letter, they asked de Becker to provide details about his payments to Kennedy. The Hill contacted the US Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

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