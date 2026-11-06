In Poland, the Senate Health Committee adopted a number of amendments to a bill amending anti-alcohol legislation. They provide, among other things, for postponing a full ban on alcohol advertising until December 31, 2030, RMF24 reports.

The committee also proposes retaining the possibility of advertising non-alcoholic beer. Advertising regular beer is proposed to be allowed in wholesale companies, specialized alcohol stores and restaurants.

Nighttime sales restrictions

The amendment bill provides for a nationwide ban on alcohol sales from 22:00 to 6:00. It will not apply to food service establishments where alcohol is sold for consumption on the premises. At the senators’ proposal, these restrictions are to take effect on June 1 next year.

Local self-government bodies may also receive the right to establish additional time restrictions on alcohol sales for consumption off the premises: from 21:00 to 22:00 or from 6:00 to 9:00.

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The initial version of the amendment provided for a complete ban on advertising and promotion of all alcoholic beverages, including beer. For violations of these rules, a fine of 30,000 to 1 million zlotys or a penalty of restriction of liberty is proposed.

Dispute between coalition partners

Deputy chair of the Sejm Health Committee and co-author of the bill Violetta Tomczak from the Poland 2050 party said that she was disappointed by the position of the Polish People’s Party, which submitted amendments at the final stage of work on the document. Krzysztof Paszyk, head of the Polish People’s Party parliamentary club, responded by emphasizing the need to take into account the interests of Polish wine and beer producers.

Possible new restrictions

According to RMF24, the Sejm Health Committee is preparing a separate bill. It may include a complete ban on the sale of alcohol in small packages, known in Poland as “małpki,” as well as a requirement not to display alcohol on visible shelves and in display windows at gas stations.

Possible provisions of the new bill also include the introduction of a minimum alcohol price. According to the outlet, the document may be submitted at the end of the year, and its final content will depend on the results of the consideration of the current bill in the Senate and the president’s decision.

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