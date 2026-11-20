Four Democratic senators in the United States said they would work to restore the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to full operation. Under Donald Trump’s second administration, the bureau abandoned dozens of enforcement actions against companies.

According to The Guardian, the CFPB dropped more than 20 lawsuits against banks and corporations accused of various financial violations. After that, the number of complaints about these companies rose by more than 75% on average. In many new complaints, consumers described the same problems that had been the subject of the bureau’s lawsuits.

Democrats’ statements

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who proposed creating the CFPB after the 2008 financial crisis, promised to investigate the administration’s attempts to weaken the agency. In January, she may lead the Senate Banking Committee. According to Warren, the CFPB has returned more than $21 billion to Americans obtained from major banks and corporations that deceived consumers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would seek to ensure that the CFPB operates at full capacity if Democrats regain control of Congress. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who announced his intention to compete with Schumer for the post of majority leader in the new Congress, also criticized the scaling back of the bureau’s work. Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks said that the CFPB works for the American people and is worth fighting for.

Reduction in the number of lawsuits

After Trump took office, the CFPB significantly reduced the number of public enforcement actions against companies, even as Americans are filing a record number of complaints with the bureau. For more than a decade, the agency initiated an average of about 30 such cases annually. After the dismissal on January 30, 2025, of director Rohit Chopra, who had been appointed by Joe Biden, the bureau initiated only one case.

CFPB leadership under the Trump administration claims that the agency had previously harmed both companies and consumers. A bureau representative told The Guardian that the CFPB had allegedly increased Americans’ costs, including for buying homes. According to the representative, the current leadership is bringing the agency’s work back within the bounds of the law.

Read us on