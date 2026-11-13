In the United States, Senators Angus King and Elizabeth Warren have introduced a bill aimed at limiting conflicts of interest in the federal group that evaluates preventive health services. This refers to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Requirements for group members

The initiative is intended to legislatively establish membership standards for the task force and rules for preventing conflicts of interest. The bill emerged after reports that some members selected by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could potentially receive financial benefits from the body's decisions.

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Members’ financial interests

As STAT News reports, members of the group own shares in pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers. Two members also have private medical practices that could benefit if the group recommended certain types of medical care.

Federal officials granted all group members general waivers that allowed them to remain on the panel. At the same time, they may be required not to participate in consideration of specific issues. According to the publication, the task force has not held meetings for more than a year.

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