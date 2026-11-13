US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis called on Congress to investigate Ukraine’s reports of disruptions to the Starshield satellite system, which Ukrainian forces use to control drones and munitions. As The Hill reports, the lawmakers also demand that it be determined who ordered or approved these restrictions.

Demands for SpaceX and the Pentagon

Shaheen and Tillis said that the Pentagon and SpaceX must preserve all records and provide Congress with contracts and official correspondence needed to establish the circumstances. They also called for safeguards to be introduced so that a similar situation does not recur.

The senators called Ukraine’s reports of the second case in approximately four weeks of restricted access to Starshield unacceptable. According to them, the Ukrainian military considers these restrictions systematic, while SpaceX acknowledged last month that it had restricted services for Ukraine.

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Statement by a Ukrainian diplomat

Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, said that Starshield services stopped working for objects moving faster than 100 miles per hour. According to him, the speed restrictions began to be gradually introduced several days before the statement; at that time, they were in effect in Ukraine’s territories temporarily occupied by Russia and along the line of contact.

Sienik noted that the line of contact is the first line of defense and one of the first points for intercepting Russian drones. He added that the Ukrainian side had not received explanations at that time from either SpaceX or the Pentagon.

Last month, Elon Musk publicly acknowledged the slowing of Starlink over Ukraine, explaining it, according to him, by Kyiv’s violation of the terms of use during offensive operations. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at the time that access to Starlink is governed by a private commercial contract. Shaheen and Tillis called for increased pressure on the administration of President Donald Trump and SpaceX so that Ukraine has the means to defend itself against attacks by Russia, an aggressor state.

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