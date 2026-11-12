In Washington, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons called on the US presidential administration to preserve all government records related to exports of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence chips to China. The appeal came after media reports about an alleged Chinese intelligence operation that, according to those reports, involved Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Senators' demand

In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, the senators asked them to preserve documents, correspondence, and other materials concerning Nvidia exports and related national security issues.

According to Anadolu Agency, Warren and Coons also asked for written confirmation by November 17 that relevant preservation orders had been issued at all the listed agencies. They called for a briefing for members of Congress on the risks that the alleged operation could have posed to US national security.

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Reports of possible ties

The senators said these allegations raise serious questions about the federal government's ability to effectively enforce export controls and protect national security.

The appeal was a response to media reports about Jensen Huang's close personal relationship with Alice Huang, the former head of Singapore-based company Megaspeed. According to those reports, US intelligence suspected Alice Huang of possible ties to Chinese intelligence services. Megaspeed and its Malaysian subsidiary, according to data cited by the senators, purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of advanced Nvidia AI chips and related equipment over the past three years.

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