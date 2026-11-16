In the United States, Washington state Senator Maria Cantwell criticized the Department of Commerce, led by Howard Lutnick, for what she considers insufficient enforcement of restrictions designed to prevent advanced Nvidia AI chips from reaching China. In a letter to Lutnick, she said the agency’s work undermines US national security and jeopardizes the country’s technological advantage in artificial intelligence, The Verge reports.

Concerns over export controls

Cantwell, one of the leading Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee, said that despite the authority granted by Congress, the Department of Commerce allowed advanced AI chips to reach companies linked to the People’s Republic of China. According to her, the agency resisted restrictions on companies designated as national security threats, weakened safeguards, and left the PRC with opportunities to train advanced AI models using American technologies.

The senator also mentioned cases in which, she claimed, the agency failed to heed warnings from the White House and intelligence officials about restricting Megaspeed’s access to AI chips. She also criticized the permission for Alibaba and ByteDance to obtain Nvidia chips through overseas data centers and the continuation of a loophole that allowed restricted companies to obtain US AI technologies through subsidiaries.

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Possible new initiative

Cantwell accused the Department of Commerce of, in her view, putting commercial interests above national security. She noted that Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial company previously headed by Lutnick and now run by his sons, reportedly held $1.2 billion in Nvidia shares when Lutnick was nominated for the post of commerce secretary.

The letter came ahead of a meeting scheduled for Thursday between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Lutnick is expected to present an initiative to grant Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, Amazon, and Microsoft the status of national AI champions. According to the publication, this is intended to help the companies expand operations abroad and obtain export-license approvals more quickly.

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