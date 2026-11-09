In the United States, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski plans to seek the position of the Republican Party’s senior representative on the Senate Appropriations Committee. Her office confirmed these intentions to The Hill after the committee’s current chair, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, lost her re-election bid last week.

Committee position

Murkowski is seeking the position of ranking member — the leading Republican representative on the committee. As the outlet notes, she will have to work with Democrats on funding government operations.

Senate Republicans will determine committee leadership later. Murkowski’s seniority usually gives her priority in the contest for the post, but Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, according to The Hill, also plans to compete for it during the Republican conference vote early next year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Murkowski’s experience

For more than ten years, Murkowski has been the most senior Republican on the Senate subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies. She previously criticized the one-party passage of multi-year funding bills and called the appropriations process in Congress “broken.”

In an interview with local radio station KNOM, the senator said she wants to help change this process so that Congress can do the work for which citizens elected it.

Read us on