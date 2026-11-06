Michigan State Senator Sean McCann of the Democratic Party is projected to win the election in the state’s 4th congressional district. According to The Hill, citing Decision Desk HQ, he is expected to defeat incumbent Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga by 1.81 percentage points.

Change of the district’s representative

Huizenga has represented western Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than ten years. He won convincingly in the previous 2024 election, but the district has become more competitive in recent years, and Democrats viewed it as one of their priorities for winning a seat.

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Democratic support

McCann was part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” program, aimed at winning seats previously controlled by Republicans. He was also endorsed by prominent state Democrats, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Elissa Slotkin.

Huizenga served on the House Financial Services Committee. Last year, he considered running for the U.S. Senate, but ultimately decided to seek reelection in his district in southwestern Michigan. This opened the way for former Congressman Mike Rogers to become the Republican candidate for the seat of Senator Gary Peters, who is leaving office.

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