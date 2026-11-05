U.S. Senate Democrats are preparing to investigate JPMorgan Chase’s banking relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after they are expected to gain control of Congress early next year. CNBC reports.

Bank management decisions

Democratic staff on the Senate Finance Committee plan to focus on how senior executives at the largest U.S. bank made decisions concerning Epstein. According to a CNBC source familiar with the committee’s position, particular attention is expected to be paid to the decisions of Mary Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan’s Asset & Wealth Management division.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation has not yet been announced. JPMorgan Chase did not immediately comment in response to CNBC’s request.

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Committee powers

The Finance Committee in the new Congress is likely to be chaired by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon. He is currently the committee’s senior Democrat and has indicated that he plans to make full use of the subpoena powers held by the parliamentary majority.

Democrats are preparing large-scale investigations following their victories in the midterm elections held on Tuesday.

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