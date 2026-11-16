Senegal, Cameroon and Benin secured away victories in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and moved closer to reaching the final tournament. After four rounds, all three national teams have 10 points in their groups. Depending on the results of Tuesday's matches, they could secure their places early in the competition, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Victories for group leaders

As BBC Sport reports, Senegal defeated Sudan 4-2 in neutral Juba. Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring, and El Hadji Malick Diouf doubled the lead in the first half. Sudan levelled through goals from Al-Gozoli Nouh and Salah Adel, but late in the match Pape M'Boup put Senegal ahead again, while Paul Mendy scored a fourth goal in stoppage time.

Cameroon beat Namibia 3-0 in Botswana. Mahamadou Nagida scored in the 12th minute, Ryan Fosso doubled the lead shortly before the 60th minute, and Saïdou Alioum sealed the final score. Cameroon will secure a place at the tournament if Congo-Brazzaville do not beat Comoros on Tuesday.

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Benin defeated the Central African Republic 1-0. Ede Oloko scored the decisive goal in second-half stoppage time.

Other qualifying results

Ghana defeated Somalia for the second consecutive time in Group C, this time 1-0. Jordan Ayew scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the 36th minute. The match took place in Sekondi-Takoradi because Somalia does not have a stadium suitable for international matches. Ghana drew level on points with Gambia, with both teams having six points.

Guinea moved into first place in Group D after beating Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo, where Yakouba Barry scored twice. Zimbabwe also defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-0 and reduced the gap to Group E leaders the Democratic Republic of the Congo to two points. The final two qualifying rounds are scheduled for March, while the final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations will run from 19 June to 17 July 2027.

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