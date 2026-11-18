Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco are among the first national teams to secure participation in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. In total, six national teams were the first to earn places in the tournament’s final stage.

First AFCON 2027 participants

France 24 reported on the first teams confirmed for the Africa Cup of Nations. The available description of the sports report names Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco among the teams that have already qualified.

The report was produced by L'Equipe TV. France 24 published it on November 18, 2026; the episode lasts 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match in Dakar

The report’s cover image shows an episode from Senegal’s qualifier against Sudan, held on November 12, 2026, at the Léopold Sédar Senghor Stadium in Dakar. The photo shows forward Nicolas Jackson celebrating his team’s first goal with midfielder Dion Lopy.

In the same sports bulletin, France 24 also mentioned Nations League matches, the ATP Finals results and Paris Basketball’s fifth consecutive EuroLeague victory.

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