Senegal won two gold medals in beach wrestling at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. Elisabeth Diatta won the under-55 kg weight category, bringing the host country its first gold of these Games, France 24 reports.

Hosts' first gold

The women's under-55 kg competition took place in Saly, Senegal. A caption to a photograph published by France 24 states that Senegalese coach and former Olympian Isabelle Sambou celebrated Diatta's gold medal.

Magatte Diop won Senegal's second gold medal. He became the winner in the under-80 kg weight category.

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Other results from the sports bulletin

In the same bulletin, France 24 reported that Egypt is parting ways with national football team head coach Hossam Hassan. PSG strengthened its lead in the French championship after its seventh consecutive league victory, while Paris moved up to second place.

The outlet also noted that Carlos Alcaraz reached the Rolex Paris Masters final for the first time, where he was set to play Ben Shelton. Gaël Monfils, who recently ended his career, was appointed the new captain of France's Davis Cup team.

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