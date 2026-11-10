In Poland, women’s national handball team head coach Arne Senstad has announced a 19-player squad ahead of the European Championship, which the country will co-host. According to Interia Sport, 17 athletes will be included in the final squad, while 16 of them will be eligible to play in tournament matches.

Team squad

The goalkeeper list includes Adrianna Płaczek and Paulina Wdowiak. The line players are Patrycja Noga, Natalia Pankowska and Aleksandra Olek.

Among the backcourt players, Senstad named Katarzyna Cygan, Magdalena Drażyk, Monika Kobylińska, Karolina Kochaniak, Monika Łęgowska, Aleksandra Rosiak, Paulina Uścianowicz, Dominika Węcławska, Zuzanna Zimnicka and Aleksandra Zimny. Magda Balsam, Joanna Gadzina, Adrianna Górna and Daria Michalak can play on the wings for the national team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Zimnicka has a guaranteed place in the final squad as an additional player. According to the outlet, training with the national team is intended to contribute to her development.

Preparation for the tournament

Senstad said he already has an idea of the 16 handball players who are most likely to start the tournament. At the same time, he did not rule out changes following the training camp. The coach wants to test different tactical options, including in defence, which is why he invited Aleksandra Zimny and Dominika Węcławska to the team.

The training camp will begin on 22 November, and a few days later the Polish team will play two friendly matches against Romania. In the Euro group stage, Poland will play France, Ukraine and the Faroe Islands in Katowice on 5, 7 and 9 December. The Spodek arena will also host second group-stage matches, the match for fifth place, the semi-finals, the bronze-medal match and the final.

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