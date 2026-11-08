In Nigeria, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, to disclose information on the funding, implementation and administration of the NERSI emergency relief and stabilization programme. The programme provides financial assistance of 50,000 naira to vulnerable citizens, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

In a freedom of information request dated November 7, SERAP asked for data on budget appropriations, funds allocated and spent, eligibility criteria, procedures for selecting and verifying beneficiaries, as well as the geographical distribution of assistance. The organization also wants to determine whether the payment will be one-off or monthly.

Oversight of the programme

SERAP called for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to be involved in monitoring the programme’s implementation and spending. In the organization’s view, social assistance should be distributed according to needs and objective criteria, rather than being used to encourage political support or influence voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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The organization also requests the disclosure of agreements with digital financial services administering the payments, including ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint. SERAP wants information about their roles, fees and performance, as well as about the use of the National Social Register and national identification records to select beneficiaries and protect their personal data.

Reports of payment problems

SERAP expressed concern over reports that some people who received notifications about the 50,000-naira assistance were unable to receive or withdraw the funds. According to the organization, others saw messages stating that they did not meet the eligibility criteria. SERAP called on the ministry to investigate such complaints, disclose the results and ensure payments to all eligible beneficiaries.

The organization also referred to observations by the Auditor-General of the Federation in the 2024 annual report. According to data cited by SERAP, more than 78.8 billion naira in social interventions and cash transfers were allegedly diverted or remained improperly accounted for. If no response to the request is received within seven days, SERAP said it would consider legal action.

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