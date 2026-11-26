Serbia will hold an early presidential election on December 27. The decision to hold it was signed by parliamentary speaker Aleksandar Kupić, who is also serving as acting head of state, Anadolu Agency reports.

Election after Vučić’s resignation

Kupić signed the decision at the National Assembly building in Belgrade, officially launching the electoral process. The vote was scheduled one day before the legal deadline.

Former President Aleksandar Vučić resigned on September 27, ending his second presidential term early in order to run in early parliamentary elections. He is now a member of parliament and heads the parliamentary opposition group “Serbia Wins.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Under Serbian law, presidential elections must be held within three months after the head of state leaves office early. Kupić, who was elected parliamentary speaker on November 19, took over the duties of acting president from his predecessor Ana Brnabić.

Possible candidates

Early parliamentary elections were held on October 25. According to the agency, the opposition, supported by students, defeated Vučić’s Serbian Progressive Party. The “Student List,” which won a parliamentary majority, said it intended to announce its presidential candidate after the election was called.

Branimir Nestorović, leader of the “We Are the Voice of the People” movement, and businessman Bogoljub Karić have also expressed interest in running. Serbia’s president is elected by direct popular vote for a five-year term. If no candidate wins an absolute majority in the first round, the two leading candidates will advance to a runoff.

Read us on