In the United States, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline fell to $3.9788 on Tuesday — the first reading below $4 since mid-July. OilPrice reports, citing data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Weekly and monthly decline

A week earlier, the average stood at $4.1493 per gallon, while a month ago it was $4.3669. At the same time, the price still exceeds the seasonal norm. During the same period last year, the average gasoline price in the country was $3.0707 per gallon.

Gasoline prices have been declining in recent weeks amid lower demand from motorists, a seasonal decline in demand, and falling international oil prices. According to the publication's estimate, gasoline in the United States is currently about 20% more expensive than the seasonal average.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Forecast through Thanksgiving

GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, believes the decline could continue for at least another one or several weeks. According to his forecast, the average price could approach $3.70 per gallon by Thanksgiving if the geopolitical situation remains stable.

According to the analyst, prices below $3 per gallon have already appeared at individual gas stations in Indiana, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Since the September 24 peak, when the average reached $4.494, prices have declined almost every week.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel in the United States remains significantly more expensive: its average price on Tuesday was $6.1572 per gallon, compared with $3.7389 a year earlier. The publication links high diesel prices to reduced fuel exports from the Middle East compared with pre-war levels.

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